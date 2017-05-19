David Blaine Live w/Asi Wind

Event time: 8pm

David Blaine Live

with special guest Asi Wind

Monday, June 19

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Produced by LiveNation & The Pabst Theater Group

+special CiderBoys tasting before the show!

LIVE ON THE RIVERSIDE STAGE!! For more than a decade, David Blaine has been attracting the attention of the world, including the world’s leading scientists, with his high-profile physical endurance stunts. Starting his career as a street magician who appeared to do the impossible with a deck of cards, he was soon following in the footsteps of Houdini - seeking out that which seems physically impossible and doing it for real.