David Blaine Live w/Asi Wind
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
David Blaine Live
with special guest Asi Wind
Monday, June 19
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Riverside Theater
Produced by LiveNation & The Pabst Theater Group
+special CiderBoys tasting before the show!
LIVE ON THE RIVERSIDE STAGE!! For more than a decade, David Blaine has been attracting the attention of the world, including the world’s leading scientists, with his high-profile physical endurance stunts. Starting his career as a street magician who appeared to do the impossible with a deck of cards, he was soon following in the footsteps of Houdini - seeking out that which seems physically impossible and doing it for real.