David Byrne w/Benjamin Clementine

David Byrne has never been one to coast on past accomplishments, though he could certainly be forgiven if he did. As the leader of Talking Heads, Byrne was responsible for some of the most exciting rock and adventurous pop music of the ’70s and ’80s. That restless spirit has carried through his solo albums, as well as his recent collaboration albums with Brian Eno, Fatboy Slim and St. Vincent. His latest record, American Utopia, is his first truly solo album in 14 years, and at its best it recalls the electrifying art rock of his heyday, especially on the jamming lead single “Everybody’s Coming to My House.” For this current tour with a 12-piece band, Byrne has promised a highly choreographed show that he’s calling “the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense,” which is saying something. As with past tours, the concert will include songs from both his solo career and his days with the Talking Heads.