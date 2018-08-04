An intimate evening with David Foster is just that: an intimate evening with one of the biggest musical forces of our time. The 16 time Grammy award winning writer/producer performs songs that he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and also includes fascinating storytelling about the songs, artists and moments of his life. Some of the music man’s hits include Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard”, Earth Wind and Fire’s “After The Love Is Gone,” Chicago’s ”You’re The Inspiration”, Josh Groban’s “You Raised Me Up,” Michael Buble’s “Home,” Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” and many, many more.