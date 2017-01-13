Event time: 8pm-11pm

David Gans returns to George's Tavern with a Solo-Electric Guitar performance. Based in the Bay Area of San Francisco, Gans is a singer, songwriter, guitar player and long-time radio show host of "The Grateful Dead Hour" and "Tales from the Golden Road".

A David Gans "solo electric" performance is likely to consist of several elements: country-blues-style fingerpicking; loop-based improvisations created live in the moment; sweetly-sung ballads, original or borrowed; Grateful Dead songs reinterpreted to suit his voice and guitar; wry observations of the music-festival subculture and the larger world; soulful and passionate political commentary; favorites from the folk-rock canon of the last 50 years. Mix and match - it's never the same show twice, but it's always worth a listen.

Show Time 8 pm. No Cover.

