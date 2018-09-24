If you’ve flipped through cable late at night, there’s a good chance you’ve come across David Liebe Hart and wondered, “Who the hell is this guy?” The outsider artist is a fixture of Adult Swim’s “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!,” on which he showcases his unorthodox puppetry and oddball songs. The show’s mock-public access vibe is a natural fit for Hart, who got his start as a puppeteer on a Christian public access show in Los Angeles. He returns to the Riverwest Public House for an event billed as a “music/puppets/video/comedy extravaganza.”