Event time: 7pm

DaVinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience

Saturday, January 21

Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

The Pabst Theater

The “tour de force” performance…”DaVinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience”, North American Tour, make its Milwaukee debut at the Pabst Theater. Mark Rodgers, Curator of the DaVinci Machines and Michelangelo Exhibitions for North America, will take you on an fantastic, awe-inspiring journey through the Italian Renaissance as seen through the eyes of these two, monumental geniuses. This original, theater performance is a non-stop, multi-media event featuring movies, videos, 3-D animations, and images of DaVinci and Michelangelo’s inventions, machines, sketches, codices, paintings, and sculptures. Rodgers compares and contrasts the incredible lives of Leonardo and Michelangelo as never before, relating them to our world today as we strive to discover our own “inner” Michelangelo and DaVinci. Running time: 2 Hours 20 Minutes with intermission.

The performance is described as “A shaman..ic experience not to be missed. It will change your life” – “creative synergistic genius” – “(the performance) brings DaVinci and Michelangelo alive”.

Each ticket purchased receives a free admission to The DaVinci Machines Exhibition” currently on display at Water Tower Place in downtown Chicago located at 835 N. Michigan Ave, Level 3, Chicago, IL 60611 on the Magnificent Mile. This free admission ticket to the DaVinci Machines Exhibition ($18.95 value) in downtown Chicago may be used at any time from the time of your Pabst Theater ticket purchase through the exhibition run in Chicago. The DaVinci Machines Exhibition is open daily in downtown Chicago please check the website at www.discoverdavinci.com for additional information and special events. Exhibition Phone 312-877-5982