Deafheaven w/Drab Majesty & Uniform

Deafheaven is a California-based act that has garnered acclaim for their signature hybrid sound of black metal, shoegaze, and post-rock. Formed in 2010 in San Francisco, California, the band has released three studio albums; Roads to Judah in 2011, their lauded Sunbather in 2013 and New Bermuda in 2015. Sunbather received accolades from NPR on their Favorite Albums of 2013 list, a coveted Best New Music at Pitchfork, the Best Metal Album of 2013 per Rolling Stone, a 9/10 star review from Decibel Magazine, and it was the highest rated album of 2013 according to Metacritic.