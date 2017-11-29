Nick Offerman: Full Bush
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Back by popular demand, humorist, writer and woodworker Nick Offerman will bring his highly successful Full Bush solo stand-up show back on the road. Offerman will return with a collection of his sawdusty musings on survival in the wild, living with enthusiasm, and most importantly, the cultivation of fulsome body hair.
