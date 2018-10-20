Direct Hit & The Copyrights w/Telethon
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Milwaukee’s Direct Hit has always tested punk rock’s elasticity. Since the very beginning, the band has never anchored itself to a single sound, allowing them to jump from nervy pop songs to fist-smashing hardcore without it ever seeming strange. After all, on 2016’s Wasted Mind, they turned in a concept record that played like Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas—but without all the drugged-out meandering one would expect from such a thing.
