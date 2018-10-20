Direct Hit & The Copyrights w/Telethon

Milwaukee’s Direct Hit has always tested punk rock’s elasticity. Since the very beginning, the band has never anchored itself to a single sound, allowing them to jump from nervy pop songs to fist-smashing hardcore without it ever seeming strange. After all, on 2016’s Wasted Mind, they turned in a concept record that played like Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas—but without all the drugged-out meandering one would expect from such a thing.