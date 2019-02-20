Do-Wa-Wa

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Do-Wa-Wa is back at Mezcalero Wed Feb. 20 @ 8 pm

Do-Wa-Wa is back at Mezcalero come on out and get your groove on American Graffiti style with the greasy southside sounds of Do-Wa-Wa. The Do-Wa-Wa is a high energy 50s and 60s dance band with history that starts in Milwaukee during America’s golden period of Rock and Roll.

For advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar 6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
4148978296
