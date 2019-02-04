Documentary Film Screening: Dark Money

“DARK MONEY EFFECTIVELY PINPOINTS HOW THE SMEAR CAMPAIGNS FUNCTION IN AN ELECTION.”

—Todd McCarthy, The Hollywood Reporter

DARK MONEY, a political thriller, examines one of the greatest present threats to American democracy: the influence of untraceable corporate money on our elections and elected officials. The film takes viewers to Montana—a frontline in the fight to preserve fair elections nationwide—to follow an intrepid local journalist working to expose the real-life impacts of the US Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. Through this gripping story, DARK MONEY uncovers the shocking and vital truth of how American elections are bought and sold. This Sundance award-winning documentary is directed/produced by Kimberly Reed (PRODIGAL SONS) and produced by Katy Chevigny (E-TEAM).

Running Time: 98 minutes

**Official Selection—Documentary Competition—Sundance Film Festival 2018**

**WINNER—Sundance Institute / Amazon Studios Producer Award—Sundance Film Festival 2018**

**Official Selection—Full Frame Documentary Film Festival 2018**

**Official Selection—Big Sky Documentary Film Festival 2018**

Free for members, $10 day pass for non-members