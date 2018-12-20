"Don't Do The Crime If You Can't Make It Rhyme!" A Revue Of Music By Jason Powell

The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Local songwriter and MMV Creative Director Jason Powell presents an evening of all-original material music and lyrics. It will be a time of much rhyme, as the lyrics flow like wine. The rhymes will abound, surround you and astound you. And remember, it’s December, so expect a jingle or two about Kris Kringle too.

"Don’t Do The Crime If You Can’t Make It Rhyme!

A Revue of Music by Jason Powel. 

One Weekend Only! Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. Closing night Sunday Dec. 23 at 6pm.

at The Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Lower Level of the Grand Ave Mall (below TJ Maxx!)

The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
