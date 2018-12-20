"Don't Do The Crime If You Can't Make It Rhyme!" A Revue Of Music By Jason Powell

Local songwriter and MMV Creative Director Jason Powell presents an evening of all-original material music and lyrics. It will be a time of much rhyme, as the lyrics flow like wine. The rhymes will abound, surround you and astound you. And remember, it’s December, so expect a jingle or two about Kris Kringle too.

"Don’t Do The Crime If You Can’t Make It Rhyme!

A Revue of Music by Jason Powel.

One Weekend Only! Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. Closing night Sunday Dec. 23 at 6pm.

at The Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Lower Level of the Grand Ave Mall (below TJ Maxx!)