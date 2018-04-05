Don Waterski is an eccentric woodsman from Wisconsin who takes the audience on a tour of the forests. He teaches them about how trees actually reproduce, what to do when you come across a bear, and what the heck a hodag is (it’s a mythical beast that stalks the Northwoods, dontcha know?) The show is very interactive as Waterski continually asks the audience for help, but ultimately seems to only get more confused. Will you learn new insights into how to survive in the woods? Probably not. Will you have a good time anyway? You betcha!

While the humor of this show is extremely silly, the show is far from family-friendly. Trust me, you don’t want to explain to your children what really happens this far into the woods...

Jake Kornely is a comedian originally from Milwaukee, who now resides in Los Angeles. He’s taken a number of improv and clown classes taught by John Gilkey of Cirque Du Soleil (Idiot Workshop), Deanna Fleysher (Butt Kapinkski, Naked Comedy Lab), Josh Fadem (UCB Theater), Miles Stroth (The Pack Theater), Phil Burgers (Dr Brown), as well as classes at the Clown School and ComedySportz-Milwaukee. He currently performs with the avant-garde improv comedy troupe, Der Kinder.

This performance is at The Underground Collaborative - 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. (Lower Level, below TJ Maxx in the Grand Ave. Mall.)

Ticket information: $10 in advance, $15 at the doors. Buy them online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/don-waterski-goes-up-nort-tickets-43329122572

Featuring different opening acts each night!

Thursday April 5th is with Carly Malison and Good Landers!

Friday April 6th is with Ton Johnson and broadminded comedy!

Saturday April 7th is with Dana Ehrmann and The Blockbuster Boys!