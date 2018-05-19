The Downtown West Bend Farmers' Market, brought to you by the Downtown West Bend Association, features over 80 vendors. It is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin and was voted as a must see market by Vogue magazine in 2014!

The market is located in the heart of Downtown West Bend and runs for 24 weeks; May 19th through October 27th, 7:30 am - 11:00 am.

We have a wide variety of vendors featuring produce, fruits, meats, eggs, maple syrup, bakery items, spices, soaps, herbal products, prepared foods and more.The market features entertainment weekly. If you are a musician interested in playing at the market, please send an email to: anna@downtownwestbend.com