Event time: 8am-5pm

Milwaukee Chinese Community Center will present the fifth Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival at Milwaukee County’s Veterans Park, Saturday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

The event showcases Chinese culture and tradition with dragon boat racing as the main attraction. Other highlights include the Lion Dance, cultural exhibits, and performances of traditional dance, Chinese folk music, and martial arts. Authentic Chinese food will be available for purchase.

Dragon boat racing will begin at 8 a.m. With vibrantly colored dragon heads and tails, the 43-foot-long boats are sometimes referred to as “canoes on steroids.” Teams of up to 21 men and women will row their boat in unison to the beat of their drummer. The event organizer provides each team with a steersman to direct the boat using a 10-foot oar from the stern. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House.

“We are thrilled the event keeps growing. This year we’ll have over 50 teams racing!” said Zhaohui Wang, executive director of the planning committee.

Following the first round of dragon boat racing will be the opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. featuring the Lion Dance.

In addition to cultural exhibits and performances, the young and young at heart will have the opportunity to make opera masks and lanterns, play traditional games, participate in a dragon parade, and learn to write and speak Chinese.

For more information on the Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival, visit milwaukeedragonboatfest.org