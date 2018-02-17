Dre DayMKE 2018 w/hosts Madhatter & Bizzon

Google Calendar - Dre DayMKE 2018 w/hosts Madhatter & Bizzon - 2018-02-17 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dre DayMKE 2018 w/hosts Madhatter & Bizzon - 2018-02-17 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dre DayMKE 2018 w/hosts Madhatter & Bizzon - 2018-02-17 22:00:00 iCalendar - Dre DayMKE 2018 w/hosts Madhatter & Bizzon - 2018-02-17 22:00:00

Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Dre Day, the annual celebration of all things Dr. Dre

Hosted by Madhatter and Bizzon the event will feature...

The return of the $20 SACK PYRAMID GAME SHOW

Dr Dre & Friends Hip Hop Karaoke Set

Prizes for the best "West Coast" Dressed

Dre themed carnival games, like 40oz Ring Toss and more...

Info
DJs & Karaoke, Live Music/Performance
