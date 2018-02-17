Dre DayMKE 2018 w/hosts Madhatter & Bizzon
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Dre Day, the annual celebration of all things Dr. Dre
Hosted by Madhatter and Bizzon the event will feature...
The return of the $20 SACK PYRAMID GAME SHOW
Dr Dre & Friends Hip Hop Karaoke Set
Prizes for the best "West Coast" Dressed
Dre themed carnival games, like 40oz Ring Toss and more...
Info
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
DJs & Karaoke, Live Music/Performance