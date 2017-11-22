Drinksgiving: Container Party and Pivot-Ale Release

FREE brats! - Start your holiday weekend off right with a container party at the MobCraft taproom! Containers Up will bring their mobile party bar with a heated rooftop party area. MobCraft Beer will be releasing their newest collaboration with 100state called Pivot-Ale, a vanilla black ale. Starting at 5pm we'll be serving up complimentary Usinger's Famous Sausage.

MobCraft Beer 505 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
