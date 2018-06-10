Drive w/horns Benefit for Second Hand Purrs

"DRIVE" w/horns is playing a benefit for Second Hand Purrs No Kill Cat Shelter. Our 7 piece band will play a special 3hr show (3 to 6pm) at The Light Lounge in South Milwaukee, 1009 Milwaukee Ave., just west of Parkway Floral.

No cover charge, but we will accept monetary donations for the shelter.

Come and hear some good music and help support our charity. It will be a fun time, but it won't be a party without you!