Dweezil Zappa: Choice Cuts! World Tour 2018

There’s no stopping Dweezil Zappa from continuing his mission to unlock the

mysteries held within the superabundance of Frank Zappa’s iconic music. For over a

decade, the renowned guitarist has been honoring his father by touring the world with

his Grammy-winning project, now named Dweezil Zappa.

Dweezil’s 12th annual tour is called “Choice Cuts!” and he has curated an all new

show filled with some of Frank Zappa’s boldest compositions or as Dweezil says, “A

collection of the meatiest tracks,” with which he plans to satiate the appetite of

Zappa fans, old and new.

* For The price of a fuzz pedal, learn techniques from the son of Frank ZappaDweezil Zappa’s music camp Dweezilla has a motto “Learn And Destroy.” It refers to destroying the boundaries that confine music creativity. At camp students are in total immersion for 4 days of music instruction. While on tour with Zappa Plays Zappa Dweezil will be previewing some of the guitar concepts he teaches at camp in a special event prior to each concert.