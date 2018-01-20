Since the start of his music career, Dwight Yoakam has proved he’s more than just another guy with a guitar and a hat. He’s risen from hot country star to being one of country music’s biggest influences. The release of his latest album Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars in 2016 coincided with the 30th anniversary of his landmark debut Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.; a celebration of an impressive repertoire from the days he collaborated with the likes of Ralph Stanley and Earl Scruggs to his most recent venture into bluegrass mountain melodies.