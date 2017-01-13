EagleMania w/Ryan McIntyre

Event time: 7:30pm

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kapco’s Kids 2 Kids Christmas initiative

The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

EAGLEMANIA

+ special guest Ryan McIntyre

Friday, January 27

Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

The Pabst Theater

EagleMania performs all of the hits of the Eagles, as well as Don Henley, Glen Frey, and Joe Walsh’s solo albums. Their attention to detail and their ability to reproduce the Eagles exactly leaves their fans with an experience that they do not soon forget. People often remark that if they closed their eyes they would think they were listening to the actual Eagles live in concert. The band consists of an ensemble of veteran musicians whose goal is to faithfully reproduce the Eagle’s repertoire, music they love to sing and play, always committed to giving their audience a perfect show every time they take the stage