Earthmother
Captain Mike's (Kenosha) 5118 6th Ave, City of Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Earthmother will be performing a few sets at Captain Mike's in Kenosha, WI. Earthmother is a high-energy jam band from Antioch, IL. They'll be featuring the music of the Grateful Dead, 70's rock & roll, and their own original music. The show is always rocking, and the community provides a fun atmosphere! *NO COVER*
Info
Captain Mike's (Kenosha) 5118 6th Ave, City of Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance