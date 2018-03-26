Eat at Transfer Pizzeria March 26 to April 8

Transfer Pizzeria Cafe 101 W. Mitchell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Eat at Transfer Pizzeria anytime between Monday, March 26th, and Sunday, April 8th, and Second Hand Purrs receives a portion of the sales! No flyer is necessary, but you must tell your server that you are there for the Second Hand Purrs fundraiser.

Give-back rates are 20% Monday - Thursday and 10% Friday - Sunday.

Info
Transfer Pizzeria Cafe 101 W. Mitchell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Benefits / Charity, Kids & Family, Misc. Events
