Eat at Transfer Pizzeria March 26 to April 8
Transfer Pizzeria Cafe 101 W. Mitchell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Eat at Transfer Pizzeria anytime between Monday, March 26th, and Sunday, April 8th, and Second Hand Purrs receives a portion of the sales! No flyer is necessary, but you must tell your server that you are there for the Second Hand Purrs fundraiser.
Give-back rates are 20% Monday - Thursday and 10% Friday - Sunday.
Info
