The thin crust at Transfer is exceptional, and the pizza options are numerous. The white pizzas with roasted garlic are a delight, but the red sauce also rocks. Lunch here is one of the finest bargains in town. Look for live music on Tuesday evenings. (Jeff Beutner)
Transfer Pizzeria Cafe
101 W. Mitchell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Italian, Organic, Pizza
Events
