NEWaukee invites you to The Eatery! This truly unique dining experience allows you to dine with hundreds of your closest friends at a long community dinner table in a unique location. We’ll be dining on the patio space of the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, overlooking Lake Michigan and ready to watch the sunset. Guests can BYO-Dinner or purchase food from local restauranteurs who will be serving onsite. Live music, networking and enjoying a perfect spring evening are all highly encouraged. Guests can enjoy the communal dinner experience for a quick bite or choose to stay the whole night.