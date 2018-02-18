ECO I DO Green Wedding Expo

Start (or continue) your wedding plans at ECO I DO. Learn how to host an environmentally friendly wedding from local and ecofriendly caterers, florists and rental companies. Try samples, talk with local businesses to find out about their green initiatives. We'll also have workshops on a variety of ecofriendly wedding topics. Before you say "I do", come to ECO I DO.

Date and Time

Sunday, February 18th 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505 ext 156

Price

For adults | $8/person, $12/couple | Register in advance or at the door