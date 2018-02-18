ECO I DO Green Wedding Expo
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
ECO I DO Green Wedding Expo
Start (or continue) your wedding plans at ECO I DO. Learn how to host an environmentally friendly wedding from local and ecofriendly caterers, florists and rental companies. Try samples, talk with local businesses to find out about their green initiatives. We'll also have workshops on a variety of ecofriendly wedding topics. Before you say "I do", come to ECO I DO.
Date and Time
Sunday, February 18th 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Location
Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505 ext 156
Price
For adults | $8/person, $12/couple | Register in advance or at the door