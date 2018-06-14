ELIZA HANSON// SYVERS// CHRIS HAISE// FIONA BLUE-- THURSDAY, JUNE 14TH 7PM

$8.00

Syvers are an indie folk-electronic duo hailing from Minneapolis. The husband-wife fronted band brings together a raw and honest vulnerability focused on the process.

Pulling from their respective spheres of indie influences, a dark blend of moody shades reminiscent of Bonobo, S. Carey, and J. Views are juxtaposed against the emotion-filled drippings of Liza Anne, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and The xx.

As a staple of their shows, live-looping crossfades the studio composition process with the stage. With threads of samples, droning backdrops, and dripping vocals crafted on the fly, capturing these inspired moments will take a new form each time their mantra is exhaled.

Eliza Hanson, a 23-year old Milwaukee native, began performing under the moniker Saint James in 2013. Since then, she has performed on the Miller Lite Oasis Stage at Pridefest, supported Chris Pureka at numerous shows, and headlined performances at Club Garibaldi’s, Riverwest Public House, The Frequency, and many other venues in Milwaukee, Madison, and Illinois.

Additionally, she has been featured on both 91.7 WSME’s weekly program, Female Focus, and Milwaukee online music publication Breaking and Entering.

Chris Haise is a songwriter from Wauwatosa, WI. Chris's musical background includes traditional training on several instruments as well as many instruments he as learned by himself. With an esoteric style, Chris appeals to audiences across genres and geography. A NSAI "One to Watch" and past winner in the Dylan Days Singer/Songwriter Contest in Bob Dylan's hometown of Hibbing, MN.

Fiona Blue- Armed with her ukulele, honest lyrics and a sorrowfully sweet voice, Milwaukee native Fiona Blue weaves a tapestry of vulnerable warmth that will tear your heart apart only to sew it back up again.