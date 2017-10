Treat your mom to elegance and Elvis for Mother's Day. Elvis Prince & The Blue Suede Shoes live band Mother's Day Concert. Tickets $15 and includes a lite roast beef dinner at Knights of Columbus, West Allis, 1800 S. 92nd Street. Doors open at 6 pm. Dinner at 6:30 pm. Cash Bar available. Handicap access. Free Parking. Tickets available in advance. 414-455-3726 or 1-708-71ELVIS. Tickets also available at www.eventbrite.com