Empty Storefronts Conference presented by NAIOP WI

NAIOP, WI the Commercial Real Estate Development Association and NEWaukee present the 4th Annual Empty Storefronts Conference, a day-long conference that focuses on holistic solutions, national trends, best practices and success stories that lead to action plans and spark ideas to fill empty storefronts.

At the Empty Storefronts Conference, we will be spending the day exploring Milwaukee’s neighborhoods and hearing from local, regional, and national experts on unique, progressive, and thought provoking ways to revitalize and activate vacant spaces. Attendees will be able to choose their own morning and afternoon breakout sessions, keep an eye out as we confirm our speaker lineup to start planning your itinerary!