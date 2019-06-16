The Enderis Park Farmers Market is an open-air market situated at Enderis Playfield in the Enderis Park Neighborhood, a vibrant historic neighborhood on Milwaukee’s west side. Enderis Playfield also includes a large playground, tennis courts, and a soccer field. Leashed dogs are allowed. Enderis Park Farmers Market provides residents in the park’s surrounding neighborhoods with access to locally-grown fruits and vegetables as well as prepared foods while offering a point of connection between neighbors and their local growers and food producers. The market is a project of the Enderis Park Neighborhood Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Public Schools Recreation Department.