Enderis Park Farmers Market

to Google Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-16 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-16 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-16 09:30:00 iCalendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-16 09:30:00

Enderis Park 2978 N. 72nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53210

The Enderis Park Farmers Market is an open-air market situated at Enderis Playfield in the Enderis Park Neighborhood, a vibrant historic neighborhood on Milwaukee’s west side. Enderis Playfield also includes a large playground, tennis courts, and a soccer field. Leashed dogs are allowed. Enderis Park Farmers Market provides residents in the park’s surrounding neighborhoods with access to locally-grown fruits and vegetables as well as prepared foods while offering a point of connection between neighbors and their local growers and food producers. The market is a project of the Enderis Park Neighborhood Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Public Schools Recreation Department.

Info

Enderis Park 2978 N. 72nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53210 View Map
Farmers Market
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-16 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-16 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-16 09:30:00 iCalendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-16 09:30:00 to Google Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-23 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-23 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-23 09:30:00 iCalendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-23 09:30:00 to Google Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-30 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-30 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-30 09:30:00 iCalendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-06-30 09:30:00 to Google Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-07-07 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-07-07 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-07-07 09:30:00 iCalendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-07-07 09:30:00 to Google Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-07-14 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-07-14 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-07-14 09:30:00 iCalendar - Enderis Park Farmers Market - 2019-07-14 09:30:00