Hand crafted Beer meets hand crafted Comedy! Milwaukee Comedy and Enlightened Brewing Company are proud to present the Enlightened Comedy Show! Drink up some hilarity and hops with a live comedy show January 30th, 2017, featuring some of the best talent around! The show will feature stand up comedy from Miles Hendrix, AJ Grill and Zach Peterson with your host Christopher Schmidt.

Come down and enjoy some delicious Enlightened Brewing beer with live comedy! It’s industry night, this show is free and open to the public! Dock18 Cocktail Lab will also be open and mixing up some of their fantastic cocktails!