Eric Johnson & original band members Tommy Taylor & Kyle Brock w/Arielle
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Celebrate and hear the album played live that, years after its release, continues to define Johnson’s career — a polished yet fiery collection that runs the gamut from country and jazz to pop vocal numbers while still leaving plenty of room for electric guitar heroics. “Cliffs of Dover,” hit No. 5 on the Mainstream Rock chart and immediately elevated Johnson to rock star status.
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance