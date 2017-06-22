Event time: 5:30-7:30pm

Pure Wellness 2017 Classes, Workshops & Events

Essential Oil Safety Class

Tuesday, June 27th 5:30-7:30pm

Interested in essential oils but aren't sure where to start? Love using them, but aren't quite sure the precautions?

This small class will be held at Pure Wellness and will cover the history, the chemistry, safety guidelines, how to blend, and even your own blend to take home! This class is NOT affiliated with any one company, so no pressure!

$40/person

Register at purewellnesswi.com with a credit card or email cathy@purewellnesswi.com to register with cash