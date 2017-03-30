The Etude Sessions Presents: Melissa Etheridge

Event time: 7:30pm

Melissa Etheridge, with her full band, will bring a unique blend of personal grit and the joy of rock music to the Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Presented in conjunction with the Étude Sessions, this performance is in support of the non-profit Étude Group of schools in Sheboygan, WI. This fundraiser is in memory of Troy Tousey and his initiatives to nurture live music and the Étude schools in Sheboygan.

Last season, The Avett Brothers and Jeff Tweedy (of Wilco) played sold out shows for The Étude Sessions. Purchasing tickets to these performances ensures quality educational opportunities will continue to be provided within The Étude Group of Schools (IDEAS Academy, The Mosaic School, and Elementary School for the Arts and Academics).

Price: Tickets available online, by calling 920-208-3243 or in the Weill Center Ticket Office. >> Fundraiser $49-$74 http://www.weillcenter.com/events-and-tickets/calendar-of-events/melissa-etheridge-presented-by-the-etude-sessions/