An Evening with Author Lisa See

The Friends of the UWM Golda Meir Library, with co-sponsor Boswell Book Company, are hosting author Lisa See on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the fourth floor Conference Center of the Golda Meir Library, 2311 E. Hartford Ave.

See is the author of Snow Flower and the Secret Fan, Shanghai Girls, and The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, just out in paperback.

The Tea Girl is a moving novel about tradition, tea farming, and the bonds between mothers and daughters. See’s latest heroine is Li-Yan, a member of the Akha tribe of Yunnan Province, one of China’s ethnic minorities.

The event is free.

After the talk, See will sign copies of her novel, which will be available for purchase.

Parking is available in the UWM Union and Klotsche Pavilion parking garages. For more information or special needs, call 414-229-6202.

The Friends of the Golda Meir Library will hold their annual business meeting at 6 p.m. in Special Collections.