An Evening with Dan Kaufman

Join us for this special talk on “The Fall of Wisconsin: The Legacy of Divide-and-Conquer Politics and the Aftermath of the 2018 Elections” with author Dan Kaufman. In his talk, journalist Dan Kaufman will examine this attempt to transform Wisconsin’s political culture, which culminated in Donald Trump’s Wisconsin victory in the 2016 election. Sponsored by UW-Milwaukee's Center for 21st Century Studies. Free and open to the public.