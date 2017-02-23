AN EVENING OF MUSIC AND COMEDY Featuring Kathryn Lounsbery

Event time: 7pm

Milwaukee native Kathryn Lounsbery is a Los Angeles-based pianist, teacher, comedian, music director, composer, arranger, and vocal coach. She has not only served on the faculties of Sonoma State University and AMDA (American Musical and Dramatic Academy), but Kathryn is also a frequent performer, appearing in concerts, recitals, cabaret shows, and comedy nights. Working alongside such entertainment industry greats such as Travis Barker, Kathy Najimy, Frenchie Davis, Charlotte Rae, Laura Benanti, and David Foster , Kathryn has performed to sell out crowds all over the world to rave reviews. Kathryn holds a Master’s degree from USC and a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Price: Admission: Free. Seating is limited, so please reserve a seat by contacting the Gallery at 414-727-5995 or info@steinwayofmilwaukee.com