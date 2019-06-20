An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
At the Milwaukee Theater, Academy Award Winner Richard Dreyfuss is set to enthrall, enlighten and entertain. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get a rare glimpse into the creative process and cinematic experiences of one of the most iconic movie stars of our time. Followed by a screening of the first blockbuster film ever — JAWS!
Event Schedule:
4PM – 7PM — VIP Meet & Greet Reception
(VIP ticket-holders only)
7:30 pm — Interaction with Richard Dreyfuss followed by a private screening of JAWS
(All ticket-holders)
for tickets go to: https://pabsttheater.org/
www.js-promotions.com