An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss

At the Milwaukee Theater, Academy Award Winner Richard Dreyfuss is set to enthrall, enlighten and entertain. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get a rare glimpse into the creative process and cinematic experiences of one of the most iconic movie stars of our time. Followed by a screening of the first blockbuster film ever — JAWS!

Event Schedule:

4PM – 7PM — VIP Meet & Greet Reception

(VIP ticket-holders only)

7:30 pm — Interaction with Richard Dreyfuss followed by a private screening of JAWS

(All ticket-holders)

for tickets go to: https://pabsttheater.org/

