Ex Fabula StorySlam: "Deal Breaker"

Ex Fabula StorySlams strengthen community bonds by creating spaces where people can connect over true, personal stories. No props, no notes – just the elements of “Story. Stage. You”. This StorySlam will feature stories related to the theme of “Deal Breaker”. This theme might inspire stories about bad dates, thrift store shopping, contracts, breakups, and that moment you decided to quit your job!

You can come just to listen – or, if you have a story related to the night’s theme and can share it in 5 minutes or less, throw your name in the hat for a chance to take the stage. Another way to share stories is via UltraShorts, which are brief, true personal stories written on slips of paper and then read onstage by the emcee. At the end of the night, the audience votes and an Audience Favorite is crowned.