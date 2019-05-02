Exhibitions

The Cedarburg Cultural Center is proud to host an upcoming exhibit and sale, highlighting artworks by Cedarburg artist, Patrick Doughman along with a small group of Columbia Road artists selected by him, including Bruce Hustad, Tom Kubala and Vicki Reed. The exhibit and sale begin on Thursday, May 2nd and runs through Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 in the Center's West and Corridor galleries.

A life in Wisconsin has given Patrick strong Midwest roots. Being the son of an artist and educator instilled a passion for the arts at an early age. He received a BA in Art Education from UW- Platteville and an MFA at UW-Madison, then went on to proudly teach high school art for 35 years. Doughman's art is largely narrative; the figures in his compositions draw in the viewer to ask questions of their subjects. His art emphasizes painting technique and application of color and often have a "line making" printmaker quality to them. In recent years, his paintings reflect his interest in revitalizing the historic techniques of egg tempera.

Doughman was the 2017-2018 "Best of Show" winner in the Center's "Little Show" Annual Juried Exhibit and was invited to have a feature solo or small group exhibit in the Center's galleries this year.

A public opening reception for both exhibits will be held on Tuesday, May 7 from 6-8 pm.

CCC Members are invited from 5-6 for a complimentary champagne preview. A cash bar and complimentary refreshments will be available.

Equine Celebration: The High Energy of the Horse-the Art of Chuck Weber

in the Center's East gallery, Wisconsin artist Chuck Weber will be featured in a solo exhibit highlighting recent paintings he has created - celebrating horses and the Kentucky Derby as their main themes and will compliment the Center's upcoming "Run for the Roses" fundraiser Gala planned for May 4th.

A Wisconsin native, Chuck lives in the beautiful Kettle Moraine lake country of Wisconsin. He studied marketing and art at St. Norbert College, followed by an MBA from UW-Madison and Marquette University. This "right brain" influence led him to his "first" career, in advertising, where he was Creative Director and Principal of a Milwaukee-based ad agency and design firm. Now in his "encore" career, Chuck chases his one "true" passion, fine art. His preference for oils and an impressionist style translate into high energy works, featuring sun-lit subjects saturated with color. His goal is to bring vibrancy and movement to his work in a signature style that involves painting his subjects "backwards," from dark to light on sanded panels, as he emulates a Fauvist approach to color in light and shadow.

"I am a student of the California impressionist school; where colorists bring intensity to their work with color value straight from the tube. In my paintings I keep the colors saturated, using violets and blues to replace black, and greens and oranges to replace browns," Weber says.

In recent years Chuck has also gained a national reputation as a portrait artist.

Chuck is a member of Oil Painters of America, The American Impressionists Society, the Portrait Society of America and the Society of American Portrait Artists. He is also a member of Wisconsin Visual Artists, the League of Milwaukee Artists and Waukesha West End Artists, and serves on the Board of Directors of ARTS Waukesha and the Waukesha County Art Museum. Chuck's Portraits, Figurative works and Plein Air paintings have been honored with over two-dozen national awards, and his works can be found in many private as well as corporate collections.

A public opening reception for both exhibits will be held on Tuesday, May 7 from 6-8 pm.

CCC Members are invited from 5-6 for a complimentary champagne preview. A cash bar and complimentary refreshments will be available.