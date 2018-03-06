Exhibition Opening and Discussion: “Anne Morgan’s War: American Women Rebuilding France 1917-1924”

The UWM Libraries invite the public to the opening of “Anne Morgan’s War: American Women Rebuilding France 1917-1924,” an exhibition in the Fourth Floor Exhibition Gallery of the Golda Meir Library, featuring remarkable photos and film footage depicting France’s devastated Picardy post-WWI and the American women volunteers who helped rebuild the region.

The opening includes a discussion between Elaine Leary, former director of the American Friends of Blérancourt, and Miles Morgan, grand-nephew of Anne Morgan. The program will be held in the fourth floor Conference Center of the Golda Meir Library begins at 6 p.m., with a reception at 7 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The exhibition is on display from February 16 to May 18, 2018.

Leary and Morgan will return for a second event, also in the Conference Center, on April 24, 2018 at 6 p.m.: the premier of the documentary film Anne Morgan’s War / L’Autre chemin des Dames, with a reception following at 7 p.m.

Leary has over 45 years of experience promoting French language and culture and has received three French government awards. Morgan, a musician and a conductor, is a board member of the American Friends of Blérancourt.

Anne Morgan, daughter of the financier J.P. Morgan, was a philanthropist who provided aid in France after WWI and WWII and supported working women in the US and in Europe in the fight for fair labor standards.

The exhibit is comprised of 29 photographs and an 18-minute compilation of black-and-white film footage commissioned by Anne Morgan for fundraising purposes and now held in the archives of the Franco-American Museum, Château de Blérancourt in Picardy.

“Anne Morgan’s War: American Women Rebuilding France 1917-1924” is sponsored by the American Friends of Blérancourt; Alliance Français de Milwaukee; UWM Dept. of French, Italian, and Comparative Literature; UWM Libraries; Florence Gould Foundation; French Ministry of Culture and Communication; RMN l’agence photographique; UWM Dept. of History; and UWM Women’s and Gender Studies.

For more information about the exhibition and associated events, please call 414-229-4345.

For information about parking, visit http://uwm.edu/transportation/visitors/