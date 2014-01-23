Exhibitions @ Racine Art Museum
Racine Art Museum 441 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
Duets: RAM Pairs Contemporary Craft Artists, through January 22, 2017.
Small Gifts from Big Donors - Part 2, through Sept. 24.
Collection Focus: Renie Breskin Adams, through Sept. 24.
Shie and Acord: Recent Acquisitions, through Sept. 24.
75 at 75: Significant Works from RAM's Collection, through Jan. 7, 2018.
Paul Smith: Masters of Craft, through Jan. 7, 2018.
Variations on a Theme: Vessels from RAM's Collection, through Jan. 22, 2018.
Karen Johnson Boyd: Unpacking Her Clay Collection, through July 27, 2018.
Small Gifts from Big Donors - Part 3, Oct. 8 through Feb. 4, 2018
Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sunday 12:00 - 5:00 pm
Closed Mondays, Federal Holidays and Easter
