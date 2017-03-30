"Existence as Protest" by Gregg Deal

Event time: Gallery Hours: 10am-7pm Thurs., 10am-3pm Fri.-Sat.

Gregg Deal is a member of the Paiute Tribe of Pyramid Lake, and as a contemporary artist-activist much of his work deals with Indigenous identity and pop culture, touching on issues of race relations, historical consideration and stereotype. Existence as Protest is a show based on indigeneity as understood from an Indigenous perspective and expressed through art. Presenting social, political, and cultural aspects of Indigenous existence as well as giving the viewer a look at how these issues are woven into the general narrative of the Indigenous experience.

Showing works that speak to contemporary Indigenous concerns such as mascots, Standing Rock /Dakota Access Pipeline, environmental and land issues, Indigenous identity is the central theme explored through portraiture and other related pieces. The juxtaposition of social issues coupled with the rich images of daily survivance work together, speak to the Indigenous experience today.

Join us for the opening on gallery night, Friday April 21, 2017.

Gregg will be present and there will be an artist talk, exact times are TBD.

The exhibition will run April 21 - June 10, 2017.