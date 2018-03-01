Expansive Threads

Curated by Edra Soto

March 1 - June 8

This exhibition features a group of contemporary Latina American artists who incorporate the language of fiber arts into their practice. Through materials or concepts, the formal models denoted as fiber arts are being challenged by incorporating non-traditional materials, forms of display, or discourses. Similar to fiber arts, this group of artists creates work that emphasizes the aesthetic and conceptual value of the work over its utility.

Opening Reception: Friday, March 23 | 5:00 p.m.

This reception will include special recognition of Ellen Bartel, outgoing Divine Savor Holy Angels (DSHA) president. Ellen has been a great friend to UCC through the years, and an excellent advocate for young women at Bruce-Guadalupe Community School.