Celebrate the Music & Legacy of Jimi Hendrix

Experience Hendrix 2019 Tour

Together on One Stage

Billy Cox from Band of Gypsies and Jimi Hendrix Experience

Joe Satriani

Dave Mustaine from Megadeth

Zakk Wylde

Jonny Lang

Dweezil Zappa

Eric Johnson

Doug Pinnick from King’s X

Chris Layton from Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble

Mato Nanji from Indigenous

Kenny Aronoff

Slide Brothers

Henri Brown

Kevin McCormick

special guests

Taj Mahal

David Hidalgo & Cesar Rosas from Los Lobos

other special guests to be announced!

Thursday, March 21

The Riverside Theater

7pm Doors //

8pm Show