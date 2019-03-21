Experience Hendrix 2019 Tour
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Celebrate the Music & Legacy of Jimi Hendrix
Together on One Stage
Billy Cox from Band of Gypsies and Jimi Hendrix Experience
Joe Satriani
Dave Mustaine from Megadeth
Zakk Wylde
Jonny Lang
Dweezil Zappa
Eric Johnson
Doug Pinnick from King’s X
Chris Layton from Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
Mato Nanji from Indigenous
Kenny Aronoff
Slide Brothers
Henri Brown
Kevin McCormick
special guests
Taj Mahal
David Hidalgo & Cesar Rosas from Los Lobos
other special guests to be announced!
Thursday, March 21
7pm Doors //
8pm Show
Info
Live Music/Performance