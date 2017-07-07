Exploratory Drawing

Event time: Wednesdays-4 week session-6-8pm

Open to those exploring drawing on their own, seeking guidance and to those taking various art classes. The goal of this class is to further the students vision, sight and confidence to continue drawing exploration long after the class is over. Self-chosen assignments will be given and discussed at the end of class, to help students grow their goals and ideas. Supplies: large drawing paper pad, pencils, charcoal products, graphite, Conte crayons( natural colors), of own choosing. Erasers, rag/paper towels. Can bring in object/photo they want to work on. Realism, abstraction, light sources, and perspectives can be addressed.

Instructor: Kim Halley

Price: $75