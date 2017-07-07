Exploratory Painting

Event time: Wednesdays-4 week session-6-8pm

Open to those learning to paint on their own and to those who have taken many classes in art and are looking to revisit painting in acrylic or oil. The class is to strengthen the students own vision and instill plenty of confidence to continue painting and learning long after the course is over. Assignments of the students choosing will be given, friendly critiques will follow, to help students grow and communicate their ideas and goals. Realism, abstraction, light sources, techniques, and perspectives will be addressed.

Instructor: Kim Halley

Price: $75