Express Yourself Milwaukee SOUL Show

Event time: 6:30p.m.-8:00p.m.

This is a FREE show to the public; we encourage those in the Milwaukee community and surrounding areas to come support all the youth, volunteers, and staff who worked very hard all year long putting this production together.

EXYOMKE immerses young people in the arts, where they find a powerful tool for self-expression, uncover inner strength, and deepen connection. Using art as a springboard, at-risk and young people with mental illness move from alienation to belonging. They learn to express themselves in healthy, positive ways using a variety of creative means, and in the process, discover inner strength and a sense of connection with others.

This year’s theme is SOUL, the inner force that keeps us moving forward; igniting meaning, purpose and positivity; connected and expressed through community. We are excited to announce our return to the Historic Milwaukee Theater this year with our performance of SOUL, on May 4th 2017.

Price: FREE