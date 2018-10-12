First Stage presents: Nate the Great

World Premiere Musical

NATE THE GREAT

Makes its debut at First Stage this October

Book and Lyrics by John Maclay

Music and Lyrics by Brett Ryback

From the book by Marjorie Weinman Sharmat

Directed by Niffer Clarke

Milwaukee, WI – September 20, 2018 – From the creators of JUST A LITTLE CRITTER MUSICAL, (2015/16), NATE THE GREAT makes its world premiere at First Stage and kicks off an exciting season of musicals. Junior Detective Nate the Great, already one of the world’s greatest detectives while still in grade school, is almost never baffled by anything – that is, until his friend Annie’s painting goes missing. Armed with an appetite for justice and pancakes, Nate vows to come to the bottom of this perplexing elementary school mystery in this world premiere musical!

NATE THE GREAT runs October 12 – November 11, 2018 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org. Suggested for families with young people ages 4 – 10+.

Director Niffer Clarke had this to say: “NATE THE GREAT is a brand new whodunit musical based on the popular series of children’s detective stories written by Marjorie Weinman Sharmat. Readers of the books, first published in 1972, as well as audiences of all ages, will be delightfully engaged in the crime-solving adventures of pint-sized detective Nate, his friend Annie, her little brother Harry, their dog Fang and cat-obsessed pal Rosamond. Solving mysteries is serious business for Nate – and audiences can be sure that along the way, there are irresistible songs, amazing dancing and lots and lots of pancakes!!”

Tickets start at $15 – Tickets may be purchased at www.firststage.org or through the Marcus Center box office, in person at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee or by phone (414) 273-7206 or toll free at (888) 612-3500. The number for TDD (for deaf and hard of hearing patrons) is (414) 273-3080.

Performances:

· Friday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m. – OPENING NIGHT

· Saturday, October 13 at 1:00 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

· Sunday, October 14 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

· Tuesday, October 16 at 7:00 p.m. – PAY WHAT YOU CHOOSE PERFORMANCE

· Saturday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

· Sunday, October 21 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

· Saturday, October 27 at 1:00 p.m. TECH TALK FOLLOWING PERFORMANCE

· Saturday, November 3 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

· Sunday, November 4 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m. – TECH TALK FOLLOWING 3:30 p.m. PERFORMANCE

· Saturday, November 10 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

· Sunday, November 11 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m. – ASL INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE at 3:30 p.m.