Event time: Sept 7, 2017- January 31, 2018. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 10:00-4:00 and Sunday 12:00-4:00

The Cedarburg History Museum is proud to announce its fall exhibit "A Cedarburg Immigrant Story" beginning September 7th. The exhibit will allow visitors to travel back to the days of Cedarburg's early pioneers and learn the story of Dr. Theodore E.F. Hartwig, the first doctor to arrive in 1847. Through his story and others, artifacts and recordings, visitors will discover what it was like to venture into unknown territory and experience an untamed world.

Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 10:00-4:00 and Sunday 12:00-4:00.

Cedarburg History Museum

N58 W6194 Columbia Rd., Cedarburg, WI 53092

262-746-2009

www.cedarburgculturalcenter.org/historymuseum.html